There Outgoing Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce, jointly with her husband Markus Raikkonen. “We are grateful for 19 years together and our beloved daughter and will remain best friends,” they wrote together on Instagram. The daughter is 5 years old. Sanna and Markus got married in 2020, when Marin was prime minister, struggling with the pandemic. Marin’s Social Democratic Party, who is 37, lost the general election last month.