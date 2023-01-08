No nuclear weapons will be deployed on Finnish territory even after the country joins NATO. This was announced on January 8 by Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

“Finland did not set any preconditions for the membership application because it did not want to limit its operational capabilities. But it is clear that nuclear weapons will not enter Finnish territory even after the membership is implemented, the portal quotes Haavisto. Yle.

In addition, the minister added, in the future, Finland and Sweden plan to form a single defense unit. It is for the same reason that countries applied for NATO membership at the same time.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in turn, also said that his country does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

On June 29, 2022, NATO countries officially invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols. Nordic foreign ministers Haavisto and Ann Linde, as well as ambassadors from 30 member countries of the bloc, signed accession protocols on 5 July.

By the beginning of November, the accession of Sweden and Finland was approved by the parliaments of 28 states out of 30, while Hungary and Turkey did not. But if Budapest has already declared its readiness to complete the process, Ankara is still putting forward conditions to Stockholm and Helsinki. One of them is the recognition of the PKK as a terrorist organization and the extradition of its members to Turkey.

On November 29, a two-day meeting of the NATO Council of Nations at the level of Foreign Ministers began. The head of the Turkish diplomatic department, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Sweden and Finland have made progress in obtaining Ankara’s approval to join NATO. However, according to him, this is not enough, and countries must do more.

On November 30, foreign policy adviser to the Finnish National Coalition Party, Henry Vanhanen, told Izvestia that negotiations with Turkey on Finland and Sweden joining NATO are unlikely to be completed before the end of 2022. At the same time, Helsinki is ready to continue the dialogue in 2023, he assured.