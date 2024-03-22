Helsinki (agencies)

Finland announced yesterday that it would resume its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), two months after it was suspended, like about 15 countries.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Phil Tavio, said in a statement: “Improving risk management within UNRWA, that is, preventing professional misconduct and imposing strict monitoring, gives us sufficient guarantees at this stage to resume assistance.” The minister said that about 10% of Finnish funds will be allocated to risk management, and the Scandinavian country annually disburses 5 million euros to this agency. There has been controversy surrounding UNRWA since Israel accused in January 12 of the agency's employees in Gaza of involvement in the October 7 attacks.