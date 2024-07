Border closed at Vaalimaa Virolahti: Finland accuses Russia of encouraging migration of people from other countries in retaliation for NATO entry | Photo: EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Finland’s parliament on Friday (12) approved by a large majority a law that restricts the entry of migrants and asylum seekers into the country through the border with Russia and allows authorities to send them back immediately.

However, asylum applications must be accepted if, according to the border guard’s assessment, it is necessary to protect the rights of a person in a vulnerable situation.

The request will also be accepted if, according to the border guard’s assessment, it is clear that the person is at real risk of being subjected to the death penalty, torture or other treatment that violates human dignity, particularly in the country of origin.

The Finnish government accuses Russia of encouraging migrants from countries such as Syria and Somalia to enter Finland and sees this as retaliation against the country’s NATO membership.

After the vote, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said parliament had once again demonstrated that security issues unite Finns and that solutions can be found together.

“The rule of law has the right and duty to defend itself and its security,” he declared.

The prime minister said that the government will seek to find European solutions to respond to the instrumentalization of immigration.

