Finns report progress in Balticconnector gas pipeline damage case

Finland reported progress in the investigation into the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline. This was reported on Sunday, July 14, with reference to the senior investigator of the Central Criminal Police of Finland, Risto Lohi reports STT.

According to the senior investigator, the investigation into the case of causing damage on an especially large scale has advanced, and Finnish security forces are actively cooperating with the Chinese side. Mr. Lohi declined to provide more details, promising that the investigation will have something to tell when autumn comes.

The Balticconnector gas pipeline runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Inkoo, Finland, to Paldiski, Estonia. Its length is about 80 kilometers, and its capacity is up to 2.6 billion cubic meters per year. The pressure in the pipe dropped sharply on the night of October 8, 2023, after which the pipeline valves were closed.

Later, the anchor of a Chinese ship was named as the main version of the emergency.

On April 22, the Balticconnector gas pipeline resumed operation after repairs.