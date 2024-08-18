Economist Malinen: Kyiv Will Escalate for Russia’s Nuclear Response

The Ukrainian authorities intend to seriously escalate the conflict with Russia in order to achieve a disproportionate response from Moscow. This was reported on the social network X said Professor Tuomas Malinen of the University of Helsinki.

“The Ukrainian leadership may try to go for a large-scale escalation in order to receive a disproportionate retaliatory strike from the Kremlin (essentially a nuclear strike on Kyiv or somewhere else in Ukraine),” the economist wrote.

According to him, this tactic will allow Kyiv to draw the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) into a confrontation with Russia. Malinen emphasized that there are certain “global forces” in the world now that are interested in the Ukrainian conflict escalating into a third world war.

Earlier, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said that Ukraine had failed to convince Western allies to allow the weapons they had transferred to be used for strikes on Russian territory. He noted that the attack on the Kursk region had not affected the position of Kyiv’s partners on this issue.