A multi-millionaire businessman was hit with one of the world’s highest speeding fines, €121,000, for driving 30km/h over the limit in Finland, where fines are also calculated as a percentage of income of the offender as well as for the seriousness of the traffic violation.

“I’m really sorry,” Anders Wiklöf, 76, told Nya Åland, the leading newspaper of the Åland Islands, an autonomous Finnish region in the Baltic Sea. “I had just started to slow down, but I guess it didn’t happen fast enough. That’s just the way it is.” Wiklöf, chairman and founder of a €350m-a-year holding company, said the speed limit changed “suddenly” from 70km/h to 50 while he was traveling at 82km/h.

Fines for traffic offenses in Finland are based on the severity of the offense and the offender’s income, which the police can check instantly by connecting via smartphone to a central taxpayer database.