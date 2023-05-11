The outgoing Finnish premier Sanna Marine she divorced her husband Markus Raikkonen. They both announced it with two identical stories, each from their own Instagram account.

The now ex couple has chosen to publish a photo together, smiling, on which appears an inscription, the same for both: «We asked for a divorce by mutual agreement. We are grateful for 19 years together and for our beloved daughter. We are still best friends. We will continue to spend time together as a family and with each other. We hope you will respect our privacy. We will not comment further on the matter.”

The two were married in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, and have a five-year-old daughter. The 37-year-old Marin, defeated in last month’s elections, became the youngest premier in the world in 2019 at the age of 33 to lead a center-left coalition with 5 female party leaders, 4 of whom are under 35. Under your mandate, you led Finland to historic NATO membership, but you weren’t enough to get re-elected.