Finland persevered but bowed to Northern Macedonia in the European Handball Championship qualifier

The Finnish national handball team has so far lost all the games in its European Championship qualifiers.

Finland The men’s handball team continued its loss-making streak in the European Championship qualifiers when Northern Macedonia, which visited Riihimäki, took a 27–22 victory on Wednesday. Finland have lost all five of their games in the block.

The sixth and final qualifier will be a Danish guest on Sunday.

At the end of the steady opening period, Finland acquired a 14–12 break lead, a goalkeeper who did a great job. Patrik Roslanderin thanks to. Roslander’s rejection rate in the match was 48, but in the second half, Northern Macedonia nevertheless irresistibly marched to a victory that was very important to it for the European Championship final.

Finland’s top goals in the match were six Max Granlund as well as Four hits Benjamin Helander and Ian Martin.