Helsinki, the minister-father for two months at home

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen has announced that he will take parental leave two months at the beginning of next year while Helsinki is busy trying to get the green light for NATO membership. “Babies are only small for a moment, and I want to remember that more than in pictures,” explained the new dad.

In Finland, fathers of children born before September this year can take up to 54 days of parental leave: a choice adopted from about 80% of them, to varying degrees, the government emphasized last year. Kaikkonen is one of the male prime ministers to do so, following the example set in the late 1990s by then prime minister Paavo Lipponen.

Kaikkonen’s decision has been “proudly supported” by his Center party and colleague Mikko Savola, with “long and extensive experience in defense policy”, is ready to take his place. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden they have abandoned the traditional policy of non-alignment and have applied to join the Atlantic Alliance.

Access has been ratified by all members except Hungary and Turkey. The latter is the main obstacle since, in exchange for the green light, he has asked for an iron fist against Kurdish refugees who are in the Scandinavian countries and whom Ankara considers terrorists.

