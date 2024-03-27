Finland mentioned | This is what VR's feared and admired toy car looks like through the eyes of a foreigner: “I was really amazed”

“I was really amazed that such a thing exists,” says American Joshua Levine.

“Finland public transport is in a class of its own,” he writes Science girl – named account in the messaging service X. Below the text is a video of the VR train toy car.

An American is behind the update Joshua Levine.

“I was really amazed that such a thing exists. The play wagon was amazing,” Levine tells HS.

Finland public transport also gets praise from him: the means of transport have room for prams. Many stations have elevators so that strollers can move around on public transportation at all, Levine lists.

“It just reinforces my already existing idea about Finland – family and children are a priority when the transport system is planned.”

Levine the social media update gathered plenty of incense about the beauty of Finnish public transport.

“I have always been impressed by the efficiency of public transport in Finland. It's really top notch,” writes one commenter.

“Finnish public transport is at its own level, clean, efficient and reliable for everyone,” praises another.

“Finland's public transport is so efficient, reliable and clean that it makes me question myself as a car owner,” reflects the third.

The fourth gets excited to think about child development: “Europeans take child development more seriously.”

“Are very happy and grateful for these positive comments. I believe that these are really meaningful for our train staff”, says Antti KarjalainenVR long-distance sales and marketing director.

According to him, toy carriages have entered IC trains at the beginning of the millennium. He, too, has noticed that the train's toy car arouses wonder in foreign tourists.

The reactions are usually “delighted and surprised”.

“A toy car on a train seems to be a rare thing internationally,” he says.