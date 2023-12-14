Finland mentioned | The Guardian's reporter took a sauna in Tampere and understood why Finland is the happiest country in the world

Tampere mentioned! The British magazine The Guardian shines a light on Finnish sauna culture in its detailed reportage.

British The Guardian magazine praises Finnish sauna culture in his recent reportage From Tampere.

Especially in a long and detailed story, a reporter Miranda Bryant visits Rajaporti sauna and Rauhaniemi public spa in Tampere.

Rajaporti sauna and Rauhaniemi public bath are among the oldest public saunas in Tampere.

The title of the story can be freely translated into Finnish: Sauna's secret: This is why Finland is the happiest country in the world.

“I'm told that I shouldn't be surprised if an older person in the sauna asks me to rub their back. I'm only advised to screw up. Then I can understand something essential about Finnish sauna culture”, Bryant writes (again freely translated into Finnish).

The story was published on The Guardian's website on Independence Day.

Bryant ponders in his article, the influence of sauna culture on the fact that, according to The World Happiness report, Finland has already been the happiest country in the world six times in a row.

Finnish lust saunas are also interviewed in the story, and the photos feature bathers from Rauhaniemi and Rajaporti.

In the story, sauna is described as therapy for Finns, a community rite of relaxation. Unlike in many other countries, sauna in Finland is not a luxury for the privileged but a fun for the whole nation, Bryant writes.

He says that many ordinary Finns have a sauna at home, and some older Finns were even born in a sauna.

According to Bryant, the common saunas in Finland bring together people from all walks of life. In Löyly (pronounced low-lu according to the story), people face each other stripped of their titles and equal.

Although the sauna was originally born for practical needs – as a source of heat and a place to wash – today its meaning goes deeper, even to such profound questions as “What is it to be human”, Bryant writes.

“Despite its mundane nature, the sauna is a sacred place for Finns,” Bryant continues.

Of course, Bryant also tests saunas himself, and he also goes for a dip in the three-degree lake Näsijärvi.

After the experience, he describes his feeling as “euphoric”.

