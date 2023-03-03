Finland mentioned | In The Mandalorian, we travel to the Kalevala, and this is by no means the first Star Wars connection to Finland

The article contains small plot revelations from the first episode of the 3rd season of The Mandalorian and a cute picture of “baby Yoda” or Grogus.

Finland (almost) mentioned!

Star Wars series The Mandalorian the long-awaited third season started on Wednesday, when the armor-clad bounty hunter Din Djarin, aka “Mando” (Pedro Pascal) and “Baby Yoda” or Grogu started a new adventure.

Many Finnish viewers may have noticed that a familiar-sounding name also appeared in the first episode. In the episode, the two arrive on the Kalevala planet.

The planet therefore has the same name as the Finnish national epic published in 1849 At the Kalevalawhich Elias lönnrot wrote based on Karelian and Finnish folk poems.

And not that’s all!

On Thursday, it was reported that Finland is applying for the Kalevala European cultural heritage symbol. The goal is a cultural heritage mark for the Kalevala as a living epic tradition, says the project’s main applicant, the Suomalainen Kirjalisuuden Seura (SKS).

Finland submitted the application on Wednesday, i.e. the same day the planet was mentioned In The Mandalorian.

Does it hurt? Probably.

From now on, the article contains small plot revelations about the first episode of the new season of The Mandalorian.

In the new season, Mando is ostracized by the other Mandalorians after removing his helmet, which is strictly against the rules of their religion.

According to Mandalorian religion, the only way to gain amnesty is to bathe in the Running Stream, located beneath the mines of the planet Mandalore. The problem, however, is that the mines are said to have been destroyed in the “Purge”, where the Mandalorians fought against the Empire.

However, Mando is not going to give up and the two head to meet Bo-Kata’s Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to join his forces.

“This is the Kalevala,” Mando says as his ship curves into a very Earth-style planet.

At first glance, Kalevala’s surroundings seem to consist of high cliffs and scarce green vegetation. Oceans surround the planet from all sides.

At issue is not the first time that the namesake of Finland’s national epic is mentioned as a part Star Wars. The Kalevala planet was first mentioned in the Star Wars encyclopedia published in 2008.

The planet made its TV debut in 2010, when it was mentioned Clone Wars – in the second season of the animated series.

About the possible connection of the planet to Finland Star Wars data bank ie Wookieepedia is rather silent. The website only states that the planet has the same name as Finland’s national epic.

Kalevala, namely Kalevala jewelry, has been part of Star Wars before. In the first Star Wars film (1977) Carrie Fisher’s protagonist Princess Leia wears the Planetary Valleys jewelry at the end of the film when she presents medals to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

In addition, in the world of Star Wars, there is the Steel Hand martial art, which was created especially for battles against the Jedi Order. The martial art is also part of a video game released in 1997 Star Wars: Masters of Steel Hand.

The Mandalorian is the first of the Star Wars series to be played. It takes place in the Star Wars timeline return of the jedi and of The Force Awakens between.

The first season of the series was well received by critics, fans and the general public, and the popularity has continued even after that. Episodes of the third season appear on Wednesdays on the Disney+ service.