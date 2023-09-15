The Ig Nobels are a kind of humor Nobels, but they are awarded for real scientific research.

Finnish psychologist Merita Turunen received international attention when the research winning the so-called Ig Nobels was announced on Thursday evening.

“A really nice surprise”, says Turunen. A specialist psychologist in neuropsychology heard about it on Thursday.

“The award is satirical, but it’s good that rare research topics that first amuse and then make you think get visibility.”

Turunen himself was part of an international research group that investigated the so-called never mind phenomenon. The phenomenon is better known déjà vu opposite.

Jamais in vu a familiar thing or word suddenly feels foreign. In this situation, a person understands that he should remember this seemingly foreign word. The contradiction creates a strange feeling for the experiencer.

Just like déjà vu, the strange feeling dissipates in jamais vu after a while.

Humor-In the experimental setting of the Nobel-winning study, subjects were made to repeat a single word countless times.

As the repetitions continued, the word lost its meaning, and soon it seemed to the test subjects just like letter porridge or a pile of sounds.

The English name of the study plays with the phenomenon: The induction of jamais vu in the laboratory: word alienation and semantic satiation. The study appeared in Memory publications in 2021.

Anyone can experience jamais vu, but the feeling can sometimes also be a symptom of an illness, says Turunen.

For example, sufferers of temporal lobe epilepsy may experience jamais vu – sensations. Then the dysfunction of the brain region produces the experience. Most of the time, however, the experience does not tell about the disease.

Over The lg Nobels distributed 30 years ago are called humor Nobels.

They are divided into scientifically conducted studies, but which cause confusion and hysterics. Ig Nobel is a translation of the English word ignoble meaning low or ignoble.

The winners this year will receive a 10 trillion Zimbabwe dollar note. A banknote used in a country suffering from hyperinflation is practically worthless.