Friday, March 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Finland | Jari Saario rowed across the Atlantic and became a hero of the entire nation – Why do we admire people whose actions seem useless?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Finland | Jari Saario rowed across the Atlantic and became a hero of the entire nation – Why do we admire people whose actions seem useless?

A hero is often associated with the idea that his achievements can not only be admired, but also identified with, and the 51-year-old ultra-rower from Lautasaari, Jari Saario, can be identified with a surprising number of people these days. Picture: Pauli Salmi / HS

Just a year ago, not many people had heard of Jari Saario, but then he rowed across the Atlantic, to Linna's party and into the hearts of the people. Why did Saario become a model example of modern Finnish heroism, journalist Virpi Salmi ponders.

It is possible though unlikely that not everyone has heard of the man by name Jari Saario. Or should I say about the dude.

“Yes, that wife had a little inkling that now the guy might go overboard,” Saario says in one of his first interviews In Helsingin Sanomat in June 2018. The story tells how the rescue worker Saario had rowed from Lauttasaari to Tallinn on a whim the previous Sunday.

See also  Media | Photos from the war may no longer exist

#Finland #Jari #Saario #rowed #Atlantic #hero #entire #nation #admire #people #actions #useless

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Some women prefer to exercise in the ladies-only gym: 'During the squat, two men stood right behind me'

Some women prefer to exercise in the ladies-only gym: 'During the squat, two men stood right behind me'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result