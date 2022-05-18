Home page World

Patrick Huljina

Finland wants to join NATO. Russian President Putin sees this as a mistake. A brewery from the border region is not deterred by this.

Savonlinna – The Russian attack and the associated escalation in the Ukraine conflict caused horror around the world. In the direct neighboring countries, the concern is currently particularly great – including in Finland. The Scandinavian country shares a border with Russia that is more than 1,300 kilometers long. For decades, NATO membership in Finland was considered unthinkable. After all, they didn’t want to mess with their big neighbors. But the war in Ukraine has now led to a rethink.

Finland before historic NATO accession: Putin describes the step as a mistake

On Sunday (May 15) Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that Finland would like to apply to join NATO. “Everything changed with Russia’s attack on Ukraine and I personally think we can no longer count on a peaceful future alongside Russia and on our own,” Marin said in her speech. The Finnish parliament still has to approve the motion, but a majority is considered safe.

In Russia, people are not very enthusiastic about the neighbor’s planned move. In a phone call to Niinistö on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin described the planned NATO membership as a mistake. A departure from Finland’s traditional neutrality would lead to a deterioration in the previously good neighborly relations.

Finnish brewery produces ‘Nato beer’: ‘Locals across the country have pre-ordered’

In the Scandinavian country, however, one seems determined. In the small town of Savonlinna, not far from the Russian border, a “Nato beer” is now even being brewed. This is reported, among other things, by picture. It is called “Otan olutta”. Translated, this means something like: “I drink beer.” Otan is also the French name for NATO. The pun is intended, as the brewery “Olaf Brewing” announced in an Instagram post.

According to master brewer Petteri Vänttinen, the “NATO beer” is already a complete success – before the official alliance entry. “Locals across the country have pre-ordered,” he said picture. The small brewery only has seven employees. Therefore, according to the report, the beer will only be sold in Finland for the time being.

Finnish brewery produces “Nato beer” – campaign has historical background

The “Nato beer” campaign also has a historical background. “Our little hometown has always been on the border between East and West. Many battles were fought in the city and at St. Olaf’s Castle. Hopefully there will never be fighting in our beautiful city again,” the brewery wrote in its post on Instagram.

Developments in Ukraine are being observed with “great concern,” explained Vänttinen picture. But: “We’re not afraid,” says the master brewer. The 42-year-old is certain that Finland joining NATO will contribute to greater security in his country. The brewery’s Instagram post concludes: “Olaf is always there to toast to the collaboration and to beautiful new friendships!” Well then, cheers! (ph)