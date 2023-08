A border runs through Finland, on the other side of which people live sicker and die younger. The maps show which side of the border you live on.

Rthe ride starts on the west coast a little below the waist of the Finnish girl.

It runs eastward between Central Finland and Northern Savo. Joensuu and Kuopio remain on the worse side, Tampere and Espoo on the better side.

Roughly speaking, the border divides Finns into two camps.