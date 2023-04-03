The membership of the military association can be seen, among other things, in the updating of the field regulations and in the routine of multinational exercises.

Military alliance NATO membership brings changes to the operations of the Finnish Defense Forces. In practical everyday life, however, the changes are surprisingly few.

Many may expect that NATO flags will at least be hoisted in the garrisons or that the conscripts will at least be given new NATO badges.

Colonel Pasi Hirvonen however, has to disappoint the most enthusiastic NATO supporters:

“Of course, this sounds a bit boring, but you don’t see it much in the garrisons. You could almost say that it is not visible at all.”

Are they rising Ban NATO flags in garrisons?

“Basically, they don’t go up except when there is an event related to NATO in the garrison or headquarters, or when NATO guests are visiting. It is not happening that the NATO flag will fly alongside the Finnish flag. In that respect, the action is a bit like with the EU flag, it’s not visible in the garrisons and in everyday life either.”

According to Hirvonen, conscripts are not getting any separate NATO badges on their clothes either. Finland continues the same practice as in the past when acting as a NATO partner country.

“When Finnish troops are in NATO operations, then they have NATO insignia. It is an established practice in NATO. The national forces operate with their own national emblems,” says Hirvonen.

NATO insignia are used when national forces are involved in NATO-led operations, i.e. led by Saceur. Saceur is an abbreviation used for NATO’s European Force Commander. The abbreviation comes from the words Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

In the summer of 2021, the Hornets of the Finnish Air Force trained with Italian F-35 fighters in the Ramstein Alloy exercise.

Colonel Hirvonen is the head of the NATO coordination working group at the General Staff.

It is a project group that the Finnish Defense Forces founded last summer to coordinate the military between the Finnish Defense Forces and NATO. Similarly, NATO has its own team and process to promote coordination.

The Finnish group consists of representatives of the various branches of the Defense Forces.

“In the simplest terms, the purpose of the project is to support the fact that all branches of the Defense Forces recognize their own role in NATO’s various processes and get to adhere to them in such a way that we are ready to act like other allied countries immediately after joining,” says Hirvonen.

According to Hirvonen, the joining process has progressed according to plans.

So Finland has been found to be very compatible with NATO?

“Yes. As many have described, no country that joined NATO has previously been as compatible as Finland, and at this point we must also say Sweden”, Hirvonen answers.

“Although the thing that has sometimes been said that we are like plug and play compatible, that’s not quite the case now, but in the big picture we have been more compatible than any country that joined NATO before.”

The Finns participated in the Cold Response winter exercise held in Norway last year.

One thing conscripts will see even more in the future: international training activities.

“We have more foreign troops training with us here. Practicing joint operations with multinational forces will certainly become commonplace for a large number of conscripts in the future.”

On the other hand, the Finnish Defense Forces does not, for example, need changes to YLPALVO, or the General Service Regulations, known to all those who have completed conscript service. It is an instruction, the regulations of which create uniform behavioral patterns for soldiers.

“There is no need to change the general service guidelines. Every national armed force, even in NATO, has its own national practices on how to act and behave.”

Changes comes instead to higher-level guidelines and regulations. In this case, we are talking about field regulations in practice.

Although each NATO country has its own national field regulations, they must take into account the fact that the countries are able to operate under NATO.

In Finland, the matters required by NATO are changed in the field regulations as if the field regulations would have been updated anyway in normal update cycles, i.e. every few years.

“We will adopt the concepts of operations, management, management authority, command relationships and so on, confirmed by NATO. They need to be described in the field guidelines and nationally put into practice and commonplace for us. They can be seen there in many ways,” says Hirvonen.

“In order to be interoperable from the point of view of warfare, it requires certain types of equal practices at different levels, such as the operational and tactical levels. NATO’s standardization will also affect many things for us.”

At NATO is Tuesday, April 4, a public holiday, as the military union was founded on that date in 1949.

“For us, this everyday life continues. Participating in some NATO processes is only possible through membership. The tough work will continue in the Defense Forces, the Defense Administration and the Foreign Affairs Administration. Yes, this will last a long time.”