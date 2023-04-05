Finland is a member of NATO | The membership once again spurred dozens to want to leave the reserve

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Federation of Armed Refusalists received dozens of contacts about leaving the reserve.

Disarmament League has received a flurry of inquiries on Tuesday and Wednesday about how to leave the army reserve.

On Tuesday, Finland became a full member of the military alliance NATO. At that time and also on Wednesday, about ten reservists have asked for advice on leaving the reserve and moving to the civilian reserve.

“This indicates that dozens, perhaps even a hundred people, may leave the reserve as a result of NATO membership,” says the organization coordinator of the Association for the Refusal to Arms Aku Kervinen.

Last was a record year for the Dissidents of Arms Association in terms of contacts regarding leaving the reserve. There were about four hundred of them.

3,808 people left the reserve last year. It is an all-time record, as those who left the reserve previously have been counted in the hundreds.

Those who leave the reserve are invited to a five-day civil service training within a year.

The Association of Non-Army Refusals has criticized joining NATO.

“Is it a good thing that the competing nuclear weapons blocs are even closer together and have a new long land border?” Kervinen asks.

In his opinion, NATO membership has made Finns think about the conscription system.

For example, he proposes the Norwegian model for the report. Military service is practically voluntary for men and women.

In Norway’s selection system, suitable and motivated people are hired. If a conscientious objector was chosen during the selection process, he can apply for exemption from service according to his convictions.