Sanna Marin: who is the premier who brought Finland into NATO?

Sanna Marin is not a policy like any other. And certainly not since yesterday, that is, since you made the historic decision of Finland official, country of which she is prime minister, to apply for NATO membership. A move that until a few months ago seemed impossible to predict, due to the historical neutrality that has always been an unshakable doctrine not only of Helsinki but also of Sweden. The war in Ukraine changed everything, suddenly sending the traditional diplomatic line (harbinger of various successes among other things) of the two Scandinavian countries into the attic.

Common, Sanna Marin has never been a policy like any other even before this sensational step. Meanwhile, the age: 36 years old last November. In most European countries it is not even possible to imagine that you can become prime minister at 34 as you did. Yet she succeeded. Born into a rainbow family, Sanna grew up with two mothers. What she has never kept hidden but rather rightly claimed with pride by a policy that has always shown determination and courage.

During her studies she worked in a bakery and as a cashier, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Tampere. A graduate in political science and a minister of transportation in the government that preceded her, she has earned a reputation as a strong, non-politician leader. For four years, from 2013 to 2017, she was at the helm of the City Council of Tampere, the second largest city in the country.

Sanna Marin between political path and some controversy

Pure product of the left of the Social Democrats of the SDP which was built on the struggles of the workers during the industrial revolution, Sanna has always said that her modest origins helped define her political commitment. “I come from a poor family and I could not have gone on and without the welfare and strong education system we have in Finland, “she said. And her rainbow family showed her how much” equality, justice and human rights “are. important.

Married and mother of a 4 year old girl, Sanna took over the leadership of the party and the Scandinavian country in early 2020, succeeding Antti Rinne. “I never thought about my age or my gender, instead I think about why I was involved in politics and about the things that have earned the trust of the electorate”, she repeated, who has always focused on a water and soap that made it very popular even by the younger electorate.

There is no lack of controversial episodes in his life. In October 2020, Marin attended a photo shoot for Finnish magazine Trendi in which she wore a blazer with nothing underneath. This has generated much public controversy, with critics accusing her of bad taste and debasing her office, and others defending her by accusing critics of sexism. She has also been photographed several times while she performs physical exercises, showing that she cares a lot about her health.

On May 25, 2021, Finnish media reported chand Marin and his family paid around € 300 a month for publicly funded spending, as part of the Prime Minister’s tax-free housing subsidies. The legality of the agreement has been questioned, as housing subsidies do not explicitly include food supplies. Later, it turned out that it was 850 euros per month. Marin had used around 14,000 euros for his own food, exceeding the limit of 2,500 euros; he stated that he was unaware of the limit.

Sanna was not afraid to take over the country, just as she was not afraid to take the historic step of request membership of NATO. Concerned given the vastness of the land border shared with Russia, she immediately opened up for her nation to join NATO after the invasion of Ukraine. And four days later you immediately sent weapons and ammunition to Kiev. Now the step that will make it forever a part of Finland’s history.

