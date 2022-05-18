“Italy can count on the fact that Finland will be a reliable partner of NATO and will contribute to the security of the whole alliance. “Thus the Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, in the press point at Palazzo Chigi at the end of the meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whom he thanked for his support for Finland’s accession to NATO, which – says Marin – “would strengthen Finland’s security but also the alliance as a whole”.

For this reason – underlines the premier – “it is very important that our neighbor, Sweden, has also decided to apply. Finland and Sweden will bring together a great contribution to stability and to the security of the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe, but also in Europe in general “.

And to those who ask if after joining NATO, Finland intends to deploy at the borders of the troops and of military means explains that “clearly in the future we will be able to look for possible solutions to these problems, but for now this is not what we are dealing with. I believe that at the moment our main task in NATO – underlines Marin – is defend our country and the whole Northern region. And I think it is very important that Sweden has also decided to apply for membership, because this helps to ensure the security of the Northern region and the Baltic Sea, but as far as Finland is concerned, we mainly want to defend our country “, he said. added Marin.

As for the war in Ukraine, the premier raises new sanctions on Russia. “The European Union’s response to Russian aggression has been strong and united and has also affected the Russian economy – he notes – but we need to do more. Finland is ready to consider some new joint measures of the European Union, in order to decrease Russian revenues from energy exports and we must find all possible means to be less dependent on the fossil fuels we import from Russia “, says Marin, recommending:” We must therefore accelerate the ecological transition and increase the use of renewable resources. And we must also favor European energy interconnections “.