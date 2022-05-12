Home page politics

Split

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have spoken out in favor of their country joining NATO in view of the Ukraine-Russia war. © Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/dpa

Finland probably wants to join NATO as soon as possible: the President and Prime Minister have spoken out in favor of it. The background is the Ukraine-Russia war.

Helsinki – Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have spoken out in favor of their country joining NATO “immediately” in view of the war in Ukraine. In a joint statement on Thursday, the two endorsed membership in the western military alliance. It is now expected that Finland will decide to apply for membership in the coming days.

Finland has been neutral for decades, but public opinion has changed significantly since neighboring Russia invaded Ukraine. In neighboring Sweden, too, the decision to join NATO is imminent.

According to a survey published on Monday, 76 percent of Finns now support NATO membership, compared to 20 to 30 percent in previous years. Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s ruling Social Democrats want to announce their position on the NATO issue by Saturday at the latest. According to a media report, Niinistö, Marin and four of their ministers will then make the final decision on an application for NATO membership on Sunday.

You can read everything about the international negotiations and reactions to the Ukraine war in the news ticker. (AFP/dpa)

Further information follows.