Finland accelerates on NATO membership. For Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Helsinki “must apply for NATO membership without delay”write in their opinion on the possible request for entry into the Atlantic Alliance.

“During this spring – they recall in the text – an important discussion took place on the possible accession of Finland to NATO. It took time to allow Parliament and society as a whole to take a position on the issue. It took time – they underline. – for international contacts with NATO and its member countries, as well as with Sweden. We wanted to reserve the necessary space for discussion “. But now, Niinisto and Marin state, “ithe moment of decision making is near. NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for membership without delay. We hope that the national measures still necessary to take this decision will be taken quickly within the next few days “.