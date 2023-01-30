Turkey could say yes to Finland in NATO

There Turkey could approve the Finland’s candidacy for NATO without doing the same with Swedenhinted the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “If necessary, we can give a different message about Finland. Sweden will be shocked if we give a completely different signal about Finland,” the Turkish leader said, answering a question about the two Nordic countries’ NATO bid during a televised meeting with young people .

It is the first time that the Turkish government has hinted that it is willing to treat the Finnish application separately from that of the Sweden. Tuesday the Turkey had held back Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATOindefinitely postponing a tripartite meeting originally scheduled for early February to address Turkish objections.

Finland in NATO, Erdogan breakthrough

Erdogan last Monday had said that Swedenwhich it accuses of hosting Kurdish “terrorists”, can no longer count on Ankara’s “support” after a Danish far-right activist, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Koran in Stockholm, in front of the Turkish embassy.

Now, without mentioning the accident, the Turkish president reiterated his criticism of Sweden over Turkey’s extradition demands. “We told them ‘if you want to join NATO, you have to give us back these terrorists’. We gave them a list of 120 people (…) But they make fun of us saying they changed their constitution”.

