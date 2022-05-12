Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday (May 12, 2022) that “NATO expansion does not make the continent more stable and secure”. According to him, the Finland’s decision to ask to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is “definitely” a direct threat to the Kremlin. The information is from Reuters.

Peskov said that Finland’s announcement “is a reason for corresponding symmetric responses” by Russia. According to the spokesperson, everything will depend on “to what extent the military infrastructure [da Otan] will approach” from the Russian borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited the potential expansion of NATO as one of the reasons for what he calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine. The Ukrainians pleaded to join the organization. In March, Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he understood that the country “will not be able to join NATO”.

The Kremlin spokesman stated that “tAll, including Russia, want to avoid a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO”. Nonetheless, “Russia will be ready to give the most decisive response to anyone who tries in any way to enter Ukraine and enter the special military operation that is now being carried out”.

FINLAND

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued communiqué this Thursday announcing that the country will ask to join NATO. Leaders hope to finish “quickly” the necessary national measures to apply for membership of the military alliance.

“Joining NATO would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national measures still needed to make this decision will be taken quickly in the coming days.”, reads the statement.

In April, Finland and Sweden agreed to send orders to NATO simultaneously.

According to the note released by the Finnish authorities, the country needed time to listen to Parliament and the population. The announcement will be made official on Sunday (15.May). The Swedish government has announced that it is expected to announce its decision on joining the military alliance on the same day.