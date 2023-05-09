Finland image | “Life is hell” – the Kenyan media paints a dull picture of studying in Finland

The program between Finland and Kenya has been criticized in the Kenyan media throughout the spring. In Kenya, entanglements are associated with corruption and grief over the death of a child.

In Kenyan This spring, the program that sent hundreds of Kenyan students from Uasin Gishu province to Finland has been severely criticized in the Nation media.

“The whole program is a cash cow,” angry parents say Nation’s by.

It’s about tangle upwhere hundreds of Kenyan students came to Finland to study, among other things, to become nurses.

The province has made agreements with Finnish universities of applied sciences, including Laurea. The province has been featured in the Finnish media, especially due to money disputes. In Finland, we have been of the opinion that the Uasin Gishu province pays the expenses. In January, the governor of the province shifted the responsibility for unpaid school fees to the parents of the young people.

In Finland, universities of applied sciences have threatened to suspend their studies if they are not paid for.

Hufvudstadsbladet the interviewed Kenyan students say that they had to do dark jobs in Finland to cover the surprising school fees of thousands of euros. The situation has forced students to work as cleaners, construction sites, food delivery drivers and prostitutes, among other things.

Laurea University of Applied Sciences said last week that they will give students who have arrived in Finland more payment time.

in Kenya parents are angry that their children are not getting the education they paid for.

It was already reported in the Nation in Marchthat the parties responsible for the Finland Overseas Education program have not transferred the money to Finnish universities as they should have.

The parents have paid tuition fees to the fund, which is guaranteed by the Uasin Gishu Provincial Government. Payments from the fund were supposed to be transferred to Finland. However, a later investigation revealed that the money ended up in the pockets of Kenyan officials instead of Finnish schools.

There have also been reports of the disappearance of money intended for students’ housing costs Citizen TV Kenya.

According to a young person studying in Finland, students were evicted from a hostel in Finland because of unpaid bills.

“They said that the province has only paid the rent for two months. In Kenya, we were asked to pay rent for six months,” he told the television channel.

In March, the parents even threatened Nation’s including suing the government if they don’t get their money back.

Parents are worried about their children stuck in an unknown country. Many of them have already sold all their possessions and are no longer able to financially support their child.

The parents have also spoken strongly in favor of no longer sending children to Finland through the program.

Students describe living in Finland as a depressing torture. According to Nation, some of the students have been under the belief that they will be offered jobs alongside their studies. According to young people, the country’s government is also lied to for students whose studies last only one year.

According to the Nation many students come from modest backgrounds and have dreamed of studying abroad for a long time. Many also hoped that the program could save them from a lengthy immigration process.

“Life is hell,” a student who moved to Finland told Nation in April.

“ A young person who came to study to be a nurse ended up committing suicide.

Stopping is especially casewhere a young person who came to Finland to study as a nurse at Laurea University of Applied Sciences ended up committing suicide in April.

The young man reached his solution after he was unable to continue his studies due to unpaid tuition fees. According to his parents, he regretted his decision to leave Finland and fell ill with severe depression.

The family has raised funds to have their child’s body buried in Kenya. The family has also appealed to other parents: “Get your children out of Finland.”

Criticism is especially aimed at the government of one’s own country. The parents of the dead youth feel that children are sent to Finland based on their own luck and that the provincial government should take care of the youth back home.

However, the family has been worried by the fact that the Finnish authorities have announced to the family that the child’s body must be retrieved from Finland within 21 days or else he will be buried in Finland.

The family has tried feverishly to gather the necessary money. The fact that relatives living in Sweden have promised to help bring the child home also creates hope for the family.