Finland image | Finland’s landscape changed quickly: This is how the world reports on the new government

Marin’s quintet captivated the world. Now Finland is associated in international headlines with James Bond on the one hand, and the extreme right, racism and rape fantasies on the other.

Nordic James Bond and a new one Sanna Marin. This is how the opinion articles of the Estonian newspaper Postimees describe Finland’s new prime minister Petteri Orpoa and a new foreign minister Elina from Valto.

The postman has published and from Orphan that From Valtose own personal photos. Orpo is called a bridge builder and we remember how the readers of the women’s magazine Eeva voted him the sexiest man in Finland. Valtos, who won a large number of votes, is compared to the previous prime minister To Sanna Marinwhich “achieved international fame for Finland”.

Valtonen’s charisma is no less, foreign editor of Postimees magazine Külli Kapper evaluate.

However, the parable is an exception. Mainly, the new government in Finland has received very different media attention in the world than Marin’s five.

Marin made Finland known as a modern model country of equality led by a young woman. Just in June, the streaming service HBO released the first Finnish documentary series, The Selected Five.

Fresh news about Orpo’s government creates a different landscape. Far-right, conservative, anti-immigration and Eurosceptic are words that are repeated in the news written about Finland’s new government.

A government with the extreme right has been born in Finland, and it will not give discounts to Italy, writes an Italian newspaper La Reppublica. The article states that Finland’s new finance minister Riikka Purra fights for budget discipline and against EU funds.

Particularly the new president has received a lot of media space Jussi-Halla-aho. The role model of the mass murderer Breivik becomes the speaker of the parliamentbelongs, for example, to a Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger title.

In the same story, the Swiss newspaper calls Halla-aho an extreme right-wing blogger who is considered a “verbal rioter” and a shirker of responsibilities.

“It is often said that the extreme right is pushing more and more into the mainstream of society in Western countries. There are few European political figures to whom this applies as exemplarily as Jussi Halla-aho,” the paper writes.

The dark past of top Finnish politicians is also covered by the international Euronews channel. The article, published in English, Italian, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese, says, among other things, that Finland’s new economy minister has participated in a demonstration organized by neo-Nazis and the speaker of the parliament has decades of experience about race-related criminal convictions and deeply disturbing blog posts.

The title of the story reads: Racism and rape fantasies: a big PR challenge for Finland’s new government.

Finland the reputation problems of the new government are seen to be such that many international media mention headaches when they write about the relationship between Prime Minister Orpo and basic Finns.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter’s Helsinki correspondent Philip Teir estimates that basic Finns may face more problems in the future when their top politicians get more media space.

“It could mean four years of continuous headaches for the country’s new prime minister, Petteri Orpo,” Teir wrote.

In another story, Dagens Nyheter mirrors the Finnish government’s plans for eradicating gang crime with similar ones in Sweden. Finland’s new government wants to get rid of street gangstitle states.

In many in countries like China, Finland’s new government is not really a topic of conversation. Even on the Chinese social media channel WeChat, the political situation in Finland was still commented on.

“The Finnish government is so friendly, with a very hospitable immigration policy” and “a good government knows how to satisfy the needs of humanity”, wrote the nickname NoRDISTO sarcastically, referring to the new government’s strict immigration policies and alcohol policy.

In the same tone, the user also took a stand on, for example, the new government’s alcohol policy, immigrants working in low-wage fields without social benefits, and the decision to raise tuition fees for international students.