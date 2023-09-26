NYT: Finland has realized the high cost of participating in NATO

After joining NATO, Finland realized that participating in a large military alliance was “difficult and expensive.” About it writes The New York Times (NYT).

The publication notes that the “breakingly fast” accession to NATO may have been the easiest part of the complex integration process “with all the financial, legal and strategic obstacles.” “After decades of dealing with security issues alone, the Finns have discovered that life in a grand alliance is difficult, expensive and deeply politicized,” the article says.

As Janne Kuusela, director of defense policy at the Finnish Ministry of Defense, told the publication, “joining NATO is expensive, supporting Ukraine is expensive.” And in the near future, according to her, there is no end in sight.

As the NYT story points out, NATO membership has long been seen as a cheap advantage, thanks to America’s nuclear umbrella and collective defense, but the alliance also makes extensive demands on its members. “At the same time, integration will require the Finnish government and military officials to make a number of difficult and expensive decisions,” the article says.

Earlier, former member of the Finnish parliament Ano Turtiainen predicted Finland’s short-lived membership in NATO. According to the politician, joining the alliance only brought harm to the country, but citizens could not openly express their position.