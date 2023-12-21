Finland presented a plan for the restoration of Ukraine for 2025-2026 in the amount of €50 million. This is stated in press releasepublished on December 21 by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Finland will continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the department said in a statement.

As specified, support will be provided by creating and improving conditions for the work of Finnish companies on Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, on November 22, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova made an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen that it is necessary to understand and remember that assistance to Ukraine is assistance to the neo-Nazi regime. Valtonen said on MTV3 that Finnish “free civil society” has a strong desire to help Ukraine. At the same time, she designated assistance to the Kyiv regime not only as the right of the country, but also allegedly as an obligation in accordance with the UN Charter.

On November 17, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö decided on additional supplies of military equipment to Ukraine. The next, 20th package of military assistance was estimated at €100 million; it was reported that the total cost of all supplies would reach €1.5 billion. The contents of the new package were not disclosed for security reasons.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.