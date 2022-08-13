Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto has identified a mechanism for reducing the issuance of tourist visas to Russians

Finland has identified a mechanism for reducing the issuance of tourist visas to Russians. Him in an MTV3 interview described Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

According to him, the country could accept applications for tourist visas on one day of the week. “In practice, this may mean that you can apply for a tourist visa on Mondays, and from Tuesday to Friday you can apply for a visa for family reasons, study, work or other good reasons,” he explained.

According to the minister, such a measure would significantly slow down the issuance of tourist visas in Russia. In addition, it can be implemented at the national level of legislation.

At the end of July, it was reported that Finland was 10 times more likely to refuse to issue Schengen visas to Russians. According to the head of the consular department of the Foreign Ministry, Jussi Tanner, about every eighth application is now rejected, the main reason for the refusal is that the main destination is “not Finland, but another country in the Schengen zone.”