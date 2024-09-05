Finland seized housing from Fedoseyeva-Shukshina, Kondulainen and Pashutin

A number of Russian actors lost their real estate in Finland allegedly due to debts on utility payments. In particular, actors Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina, Elena Kondulainen and Aleksandr Pashutin suffered from the actions of the Finnish authorities.

The artists owned apartments in the same building in the resort town of Punkaharju until the fall of 2023. It is alleged that the apartments were taken away from the artists due to the bankruptcy of the management company: in accordance with Finnish law, the owners of apartment buildings in Suomi are the management companies, and the residents only own their shares, which give the right to dispose of square meters. In order to get their housing back, the residents will have to pay a new management company, if one appears, and no one will return the money for the lost property to them.

Related materials:

Fedoseyeva-Shukshina’s daughter Olga told journalists that the Finnish side has not yet responded to what happened. At the same time, because of the closed border, her mother cannot even get into the apartment and take her personal belongings. According to her, the house was disconnected from electricity and water supply after the bankruptcy of the management company, the building is gradually falling into disrepair.

Finland sees threat to NATO in Russian property purchases

Earlier, it was reported that the Finnish authorities were considering a complete ban on Russians purchasing real estate. According to Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, this must be done, since his country has the longest land border of NATO with its main adversary. The corresponding document will be submitted to the Finnish parliament by the end of the year. The rules prescribed in it will apply to citizens of states whose homeland “has violated the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of another state and may threaten the security of Finland.” In addition, the Finnish authorities want to study the possibility of “more effective” expropriation and supervision of assets “of decisive importance for the security of society and the reliability of supplies.”

In addition, Finland has simplified the procedure for confiscating real estate since July 8, the country’s Ministry of Justice reported. People who do not get in touch or have missed payments, including Russians, are at risk of losing their real estate. The department noted that the problem is most often encountered in Eastern Finland, where there are difficulties in delivering notifications to owners in Russia.

Russia Promises to Respond to Helsinki’s Seizure of Russian Property

Russia will respond to Finland if the authorities introduce a mechanism for simplified seizure of property from Russians, threatened the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The diplomat called the new sanctions against Russian citizens invented by Helsinki absurd.

The civilized Finnish state only pays lip service to the values ​​of freedom, democracy and the inviolability of private property Maria ZakharovaOfficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova called the Finnish authorities’ proposals to impose a complete ban on Russian citizens purchasing real estate in the country discriminatory initiatives. She pointed out that Helsinki is thus trying to clumsily justify “national security interests.”

Russians Start Getting Rid of ‘Risky’ Housing in Finland

Against the backdrop of restrictions introduced by Finland, Russians have begun to sell off housing in the country en masse. More than a hundred options are currently on sale. The cheapest property on the Russian classifieds site costs 700 thousand rubles — a 31-meter one-room apartment in Imatra. A two-room townhouse with an area of ​​52 square meters costs 775 thousand rubles. A house with an area of ​​84 square meters, 15 minutes’ drive from the border, costs 1.5 million rubles. It comes with a 12-acre plot of land, and the beach is 300 meters away. Plots of 12 acres are also on sale for 1.4 million rubles.

Related materials:

Often, an exchange for an apartment in St. Petersburg or a car registered in Russia is offered. Some sellers emphasize that they sell the property at a price several times lower than the market price.

There are also entire archipelagos for sale. The Russian valued five islands on Lake Saimaa at one million euros. One of them occupies ten hectares. As specified, this is not the only such lot on the market.