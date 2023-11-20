Finland has announced its readiness to close the remaining checkpoints on the border with Russia

The Finnish authorities have announced their readiness to close all remaining checkpoints on the land border with Russia due to the uncontrolled flow of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia. The newspaper writes about this IltaLehti.

According to the publication, the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo may make a corresponding decision as early as Monday, November 20. Thus, it is expected that the checkpoints will be closed on the night of November 22.

Earlier in November, Finland was accused of Russophobia due to the closure of the checkpoint on the border with Russia. State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet noted that Helsinki has adopted “Russophobic policies and destructive Baltic behavior.”