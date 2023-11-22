Finland will close eight of nine checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 24

Finland has decided to almost completely close its border with Russia. Eight out of nine checkpoints will stop working, the publication reports. Yle.

It is clarified that crossing the Finnish-Russian border will only be possible through the northernmost border point – Raja-Joosepi (on the Russian side – Lotta in the Murmansk region). The government’s decision will come into force at 00:00 on November 24 (01:00 Moscow time), and checkpoints will be closed until at least December 23.

“Our task is to ensure the safety of Finns,” said the Scandinavian country’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. He warned that if the situation worsens, the authorities will take additional measures.

Finland has closed several border checkpoints due to a sharp increase in the flow of refugees from Russia. As of November 22, only two crossings were operating – Raia-Jooseppi and Kuusamo.

Earlier, Roman Plyusnin, an expert on the problems of the border regions of the two countries, suggested that Finland could open checkpoints on the border with Russia after the completion of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.