The Finnish public health services said today, Friday, that Finland has recorded a new daily record of new infections with the Corona virus during the past twenty-four hours.

The country detected 720 new cases of the virus.

The country, which has a population of 5.5 million, has recorded a total of more than 56,000 cases and 742 deaths linked to Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Care.

The new rise in injuries was reported the day after Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s government announced the closure of cafes and restaurants for a period of three weeks from the eighth to March 28, in light of allowing restaurants to provide fast food to be eaten outside.

The largest number of public gatherings will be reduced from 10 to six, while students over the age of 13 will switch to distance learning in most parts of the country, and their leisure activities will be temporarily suspended.