An investigation in Finland found “external traces” in the area of ​​the Balticconnector breakdown

The investigation found “external traces” on the seabed in the area where the Balticconnector gas pipeline broke down. This was announced by the representative of the Central Criminal Police of Finland Mikko Simola at a briefing, reports RIA News.

According to Simola, at the current stage of the preliminary investigation the main focus is on the technical examination of the damage site and the incident site. Data review and analysis are still in the early stages.

The Finnish criminal police are conducting an investigation together with their Estonian colleagues. The investigation is gathering other information from national and international partners.

Earlier, representatives of the Central Criminal Police of Finland said that the gas leak on the Balticconnector pipeline occurred as a result of mechanical impact and not an explosion.

Balticconnector runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Finnish Inkoo to Estonian Paldiski. Finland receives gas from Latvian storage facilities via this route. The pressure in the pipe dropped sharply on the night of October 8, after which the pipeline valves were shut off.

Finnish President Sauli Niiniste cited external influences as the likely cause of the incident. As the head of the operating company Gasgrid Finland, Janne Grönlund, noted, repairing the underwater gas pipeline could take months. It will take several days just to prepare the equipment for the inspection of the highway.