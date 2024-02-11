The polling stations opened this Sunday in Finland to celebrate the second and final round of the presidential elections in which the polls give a slight advantage to the conservative candidate, Alexander Stubb, over the environmentalist Pekka Haavisto.

A total of 4.5 million Finns are called to the polls between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (07:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. GMT) to elect their next president, whose result is not so overwhelming according to the last two surveys.

In these, former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, of the National Coalition Party, who narrowly won the first round of the elections, held on January 28, is between 53 and 54% of the votes, vs. 47-46% by former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, a centre-left liberal. The lead of the conservative candidate has been significantly reduced compared to the 14 points he had just ten days ago.

Whichever candidate wins the presidential elections, as the person responsible for the country's foreign and security policy, he will be a pro-European cosmopolitan and firm supporter of Ukraine, in this new scenario in which the Nordic country is part of the Organization for the first time. of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO), after decades of non-alignment.

He will take over from Sauli Niinisto, who is retiring, in this new era in which Finland joins the Western defense in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A movement of forces reaches the final stretch

Stubb and Haavisto reached the second round after achieve 27.2% and 25.8% of the votes in the first round, respectively, beating the other seven candidates, including the representative of the extreme right, Jussi Halla-aho, who came third with 19%.

The result showed that the electorate leaned towards the two candidates with the most experience in international and security politics, outstanding skills of the Finnish head of state, in a climate of tension with Russia due to the war in Ukraine and the entry of the Nordic country into the NATO.

National Coalition Party (NCP) presidential candidate Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb cast their vote in Espoo, February 11, 2024. © AFP – Mikko Stig

The conservative candidate, who in his previous stage held the head of the Government and three ministries, returns to Finnish politics after seven years as vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and, later, professor at the European University Institute (IUE) .

Pekka Haavisto, Green Party candidate for a non-party constituency, casts his vote in Helsinki, Finland, on February 11, 2024. © AFP – Mikko Stig

Haavisto, one of the protagonists of Finland's meteoric entry into NATO as Foreign Minister in the previous legislature, is running for the third consecutive time in presidential elections, after coming second in the previous two behind Niinistö.

Entering NATO changes everything

The Nordic country faces elections after joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) last year, after decades of non-alignment.

Until now the country had had a rather close relationship with Russia, in part promoted by the current president.

Beyond the war in Ukraine, another component that has changed this historical dynamic is the enormous border it shares with Russia, 1,340 kilometers long, through which the entry of migrants without documentation has recently increased, the majority from the Middle East and Africa. , so Finland decided to close it in December and this week announced it will be extended for two more months, until April 14.

Another thing is that the limits of Finland's role in NATO have been in the spotlight after the country signed a defense cooperation agreement with the United States in December, allowing the US military unhindered access to 15 facilities and areas of Finland, where you can also store military equipment and ammunition.

How is the day going?

1.95 million voters, equivalent to 43% of the census, have already exercised their right to vote in advance. And it is expected that a few minutes after the closing of the polling stations, the first official count data will be made public, corresponding to early voting.

Analysts estimate that participation could exceed that registered in the first round, when 75% of Finns residing in the Nordic country cast their vote and only 16.1% of those living in other countries.

The new head of state will take office in March for a six-year term.

With EFE and Reuters