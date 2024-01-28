Finns go to the polls this Sunday, January 28, to elect their next president. Some elections that take place in an unusual scenario after its accession to NATO. With nine candidates on the list, attention is focused on how this electoral process will define its geopolitical course and its relations with Russia.

4.5 million Finns are called to the polls, of which 44.2% have already voted in advance.

Voting stations opened at 9 in the morning (local time) and will close at 8 at night. Then, the counting of votes will begin to find out who will be the successor of the current president Sauli Niinistö, 75 years old.

There are nine candidates who will be able to replace him, after completing his two six-year terms.

Whoever becomes President will have the challenge of leading the country's new position within NATO, that is, more Western; as well as, in the midst of a war with Ukraine, managing the increasingly tense relations with Russia, the country that geographically finds the longest border of the European Union in Finland.

How is the president elected in Finland?

For a president to be elected in Finland in the first round, he must obtain 50% of the votes. If not, there will be a second round with the two candidates who have received the most votes, which would be in February.

Presidential candidates can be nominated by registered political parties or by associations of voters established by 20,000 people with the right to vote.

The person elected can be in the Presidency for a maximum of six years, since 1994 when the election went from an electoral college to a direct popular vote.

What role does the president play?

Finland has the particularity that it is the Executive that manages and formulates foreign and security policy, unlike many European countries. In this sense, he also represents the country at NATO meetings, a key point for the moment the country is experiencing.

The president is also the commander-in-chief of the Finnish Army. Another fundamental point in the context of war that the continent is experiencing.

On the other hand, the president appoints and dismisses ministers, some high-ranking public officials and judges of the Supreme Court.

Who are the candidates?

Finns can vote among nine candidates – six men and three women – to become the new head of state.

The most recent survey by public television YLE – cited by EFE – shows that they lead the votes Alexander Stubb, from the National Coalition, with 27%; followed by Pekka Haavistofrom the environmentalist Green League, with 23% of the votes.

Stubb is 55 years old and is known for his pro-European tendencies. In the past he was prime minister and foreign minister. He was also a member of the European Parliament and was vice-president of the European Investment Bank.

For his part, Pekka Haavisto is a 65-year-old liberal. He was also a diplomat in the United Nations. Before this presidential race, he has already presented himself as a candidate in 2012 and 2018. In both of them he came second. Haavisto was Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2019 and 2023. The now candidate is openly gay.

In addition, the nationalist and far-right politician is on the card Jussi Halla-aho, former leader of the Finnish Party and now president of Parliament. Halla-aho is a strong critic of the European Union and has a radical stance against immigration.

Further in the polls are the governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehnand the social democratic commissioner of the European Union, Jutta Urpilainen.

Accession process with NATO, at the center of the campaign

Finland joined NATO last year. A decision that radically changed their non-alignment position. However, it began the process together with Sweden, which is very close to becoming part of the alliance.







The country had had a rather close relationship with Russia, in part promoted by the current president. Following the determination, Moscow assured that it would take action.

In addition, there is another peculiarity that the new president will have to deal with: the enormous 1,340-kilometer border he shares with Russia. One that Finland closed in December due to an increase in migrants trying to cross into the country.

The new head of state will take office in March for a six-year term.

With EFE, Reuters and AP