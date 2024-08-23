Russian-speaking community in Finland calls for criteria for opening borders to be announced

The Society of Russian-Speaking Residents (Aleksanterinliitto) in Finland has demanded that the authorities name precise criteria for opening the border with Russia. This is it is said on the organization’s website.

The corresponding document was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the government and the parliament of the country. In the letter, the authors of the initiative also called for a plan to prepare state structures for the practical application of the law on expulsion.

In July, the Society of Russian-Speaking Residents of Finland sent a complaint to the European Commission and a petition to the European Parliament due to the closure of the country’s border with Russia by the country’s authorities.

The Finnish government has closed the vehicle checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation since November 2023, citing the uncontrolled flow of refugees from third countries.