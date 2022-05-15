The government of Finland announced on Sunday (15) its intention to join NATO, while in Sweden the ruling party is holding a decisive meeting on a possible application for joint membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Less than three months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the announcement marks a stark change to Finland’s more than 75-year-old non-alignment policy.

Sweden, in turn, can end a posture that began in the 19th century.

The head of state and a Foreign Policy Committee “have jointly decided that Finland will apply for NATO membership,” President Sauli Niinistö announced at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

“It’s a historic day. A new era begins”, declared the President of Finland.

Finland’s parliament is due to examine the accession bill on Monday, but analysts believe the vast majority of lawmakers support the initiative.

Despite some objections voiced by Turkey, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident of reaching an agreement with Ankara for the entry of Finland and Sweden into the alliance.

After breaking political neutrality in the 1990s, with the end of the Cold War, when they became members of the European Union, the two Nordic countries are even closer to the Western bloc after a change in opinion caused by the war in Ukraine.

Finland, with 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, was the first to take the initiative. Sweden follows the movement, fearful of becoming the only Baltic Sea country (with the exception of Russia) outside the US-led alliance.

On Saturday, the Finnish president called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to inform him of the decision.

“Avoiding tensions was considered important,” said Niinistö, who in recent years has had frequent contact with the Russian president.

Putin responded that “ending the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, as there is no threat to Finland’s security,” according to the Kremlin.

According to recent polls, more than 75% of Finns want NATO membership, which is three times higher than before the war in Ukraine.

In Sweden, support rose to almost 50%, against 20% of people against it.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democratic Party is meeting this Sunday to decide whether the formation abandons its historic stance against membership.

Within the party, some voices criticize a hasty decision.

Analysts, however, consider it unlikely that the party will oppose membership.

An unforeseen obstacle appeared in the path of the two countries, which demonstrates the difficulties of a multi-month process that needs the unanimous support of the 30 members of the Alliance.

Turkey has expressed opposition to the entry of the two Scandinavian countries, which it accuses of neglecting members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is at war with Ankara and appears on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared himself willing to discuss with the two countries and with the other members of the alliance.

Finnish Chancellor Pekka Haavisto expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with Turkey.