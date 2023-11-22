Finland will announce the decision to close all checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation, except Raya-Josepi

The Finnish Cabinet of Ministers decided to close all checkpoints on the border with Russia, except one. About it writes Helsingin Sanomat.

According to the publication, the government approved the closure of all border crossings with the exception of Raia-Jooseppi (on the Russian side – Lotta, Murmansk region). Raja-Jooseppi is the northernmost border crossing point in Finland. The government is expected to announce its decision to maintain one border crossing on the evening of Wednesday, November 22.

According to information as of November 21, the border points of Niirala (Vyartsilya), Imatra (Svetogorsk), Nuyamaa (Brusnichnoe), Vaalimaa (Torfyanovka) are closed at the border. They will not take effect until February 18, 2024. Three more points are closed indefinitely: Kelloselka (Salla), Vartius (Lyttä) and Parikkala (Syväoro). Only two remained open: Raia-Jooseppi and Kuusamo.

Roman Plyusnin, a specialist on the problems of the border regions of the two countries, suggested that Finland could open checkpoints on the border with Russia after the completion of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.