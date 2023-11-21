Finland has suspended a project to tighten restrictions on the border with the Russian Federation

The idea of ​​tightening restrictions on the Finnish border with Russia was not approved in Helsinki. The country’s Vice-Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen rejected the government’s proposal.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice assessed the drafts presented – a draft decision on restrictions, a draft memorandum and a confidential memorandum – and considered that there was no reason to completely close the border with Russia.

Judging by the documents, there are no legal prerequisites for further preparation of the proposed material solution Mikko PuumalainenVice-Chancellor of Justice of Finland

Puumalainen explained his decision by saying that the documents do not contain sufficient guarantees for refugees to guarantee the opportunity to apply for international protection enshrined in the Constitution, EU legislation, the European Convention on Human Rights and other documents.

According to Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, the decision taken by the Vice-Chancellor does not mean that at this stage the talks about closing the border with Russia are completed. “There are other models, work continues,” Orpo said.

If Helsinki nevertheless decides to tighten restrictions on the border with Russia, this will entail comes with a number of problems. Thus, the question will arise about the entry of Finns, dual citizens and students, as well as about the filing of asylum applications by migrants in Finland. In addition, local media draw attention to the fact that Russia has concluded agreements with many countries on the movement of diplomats across the border of Finland. In addition, the issue of freight transportation and transportation of nuclear fuel and fertilizers coming from Russia will come to the fore.

The situation with refugees has worsened on the Russian-Finnish border

In recent days, about 400 refugees have moved from Russia to Finland. Asylum, despite lawyers’ warnings about being denied in court, is mostly people from Arab countries who are asking for asylum. Intermediaries help them get to their destination. They organize a route to St. Petersburg, and then transport refugees no closer than 30 kilometers from the border, from where migrants have to travel on their own. The price of such a “ticket” to Europe is two to three thousand euros.

Photo: Lehtikuva/Reuters

Finland has closed the four largest checkpoints on the border with Russia

Previously, the Finnish government ordered the closure of the four largest checkpoints in terms of passenger traffic on the border with Russia. Interior Minister Marie Rantanen explained that the reason for the decision was the uncontrolled flow of refugees from countries such as Somalia, Yemen and Syria. According to her, they all enter Finland from Russia.

Thus, from November 18, 2023 to February 18, 2024, the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala checkpoints closest to St. Petersburg are closed.

Meanwhile, in Lapland, the Finnish Defense Forces arrived at the Salla multilateral road checkpoint, through which refugees are being received. Military personnel began to erect barriers on the border with Russia. The Salla checkpoint (from the Finnish side – Kelloselka) is located 170 kilometers from the Russian city of Kandalaksha, Murmansk region.

Negotiations between Finland and Russia did not bring results

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo said that Russia and Finland discussed the situation with the flow of refugees at the border through diplomatic channels. However, he admitted, no progress was achieved during negotiations between Helsinki and Moscow.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russian border guards comply with all the rules on the border with Finland, so Moscow does not accept far-fetched accusations from Helsinki. He also denied rumors that Russia is contributing to the migration influx to Finland.