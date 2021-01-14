The chickens that come in through those that come out. Just as Ireland’s loss in the World Championship was covered by Belgium, Finland is now the country that comes to the aid of the contest as a substitute for the already canceled Rally Sweden. The need to hold a test on snow has prompted this new appointment in Lapland that will be held between February 26 and 28.

The basis of this new appointment is the Arctic Rally, a traditional event that takes place this weekend and which will be attended by the Formula 1 runner-up Valtteri Bottas. Its route will be the base of the World Cup rally that will also be based in Rovaniemi, the land of Santa Claus.

Finland will therefore have two scoring events this year, as this new event will be held in February and at the end of July the traditional Rally Finland, one of the most charismatic events in the World Championship, once called 1000 Lagos. As with Italy last year, which had two rallies on the calendar, Sardinia and Monza, now it’s up to the Nordic country to save the fight.

The one that remains in the air is the Monte Carlo Rally. As much as the service park in Gap is already being set up and the teams complete their preliminary tests (Ford’s have started today), all eyes are on the press conference of the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who this afternoon at six o’clock it will announce new restrictive measures in the face of the advance of the coronavirus. It will be the turning point to know whether or not there is a first round of the World Cup next week.