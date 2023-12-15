The Director of the Climate Change Department at the Ministry of the Environment in Finland, Oti Honkatukia, confirmed that the Conference of the Parties “COP28” was an exceptional conference, and the most important climate conference since the Paris Conference in 2015, pointing out that the results that emerged from the conference were amazing.

The official told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the last day of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), that the United Arab Emirates has done a wonderful job with regard to the global assessment and activating the Global Climate Fund. Regarding the demands of small countries for more financing and support for capacity building, Honkatokya pointed to the need to increase financing for climate change adaptation, as well as support for capacity building.

She stressed that the European Union is strongly committed to support, pointing out that next year it will be able to take a decision on financing beyond 2025. Regarding initiatives to confront climate change and sustainability in Finland, Honkatokia indicated that her country is advanced in the field of renewable energy, and said: “We have A national goal for climate neutrality, so that we will be climate neutral by 2035.”