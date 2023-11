Vartius Pass is one of those that remained open and receives asylum requests, but Helsinki is considering closing it too | Photo: EFE/EPA/JANNE KURONEN

Finland’s Foreign Minister, Elina Valtonen, declared this Wednesday (22) that Helsinki is considering closing all of the country’s border crossings with Russia, after blocking four points last weekend.

“We have already taken measures to close border crossing points and, if necessary, we will carry out further closures,” Valtonen said in an interview with Reuters.

Around 600 illegal immigrants, from countries such as Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, arrived in Finland via the border with Russia between the beginning of November and Saturday (18), when Helsinki closed the Niirala, Vaalimaa, Imatra and Nuijamaa, the busiest on the border between the two countries. The restrictions will be maintained until February 18, 2024.

The Finnish government claims that the migratory pressure that led to the closures, stimulated by a purposeful relaxation of border controls, is Russia’s response to Finland’s entry into NATO and the announcement of increased cooperation between the Nordic country and the United States in the area. of defense. Russia denies this and promised a response to the Helsinki measure.

Four other border crossings remain open, but asylum in the country can only be requested at two of them, Salla and Vartius, located further north.