Finland announced on Sunday (15) that it will apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO), a direct consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The announcement that makes official the signal that the Nordic country has been indicating since last week was made by President Sauli Niinisto and First Lady Sanna Marin.

“It’s a historic day. A new era is beginning,” Niinisto told a press conference at the presidential palace in Helsinki.

The Finnish parliament is due to examine the draft law for entry into NATO as early as this Monday (15). Parliament approval is considered a mere formality, as the majority of parliamentarians are in favor of inclusion. After the internal procedures, Finland will make the official request to NATO in Brussels probably next week.

To actually join, Finland will need the approval of the parliaments of all 30 member countries. However, Turkey has already expressed opposition not only to the accession of Finland, but also of another Nordic country, Sweden. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the two countries of harboring separatist Kurdish militants, considered terrorists by Ankara.

Finland shares a 1,300 km border with Russia. The Scandinavian country has remained militarily neutral for 75 years since World War II. But after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on neighboring Ukraine in February put Finland’s neutral stance in check.

Last week, the Finnish president and prime minister had already announced that they were in favor of joining NATO “without delay”, confronting Putin’s objective to stop the expansion of NATO to countries bordering Russia.

On Saturday (14), Niisto called Putin to inform him directly that Finland would apply to join the Alliance. The conversation came just hours after the Russian government ordered the cut in gas supplies to the neighboring country in retaliation.

In the conversation, Putin warned the Finnish president that leaving neutrality would be “a mistake”. The Russian president even warned that there would be consequences for Finland for joining NATO.

Diplomats from NATO member countries are meeting this Sunday in Berlin, Germany, to discuss not only Finland and Sweden’s accession movements in the face of Russian threats, but also to plan to send more support to Ukraine.