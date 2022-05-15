Putin says membership is a “mistake”; Finnish president emphasizes country’s right to make its own decisions

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, confirmed this Sunday (May 15, 2022) the intention to request the country’s accession to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). He emphasized Finland’s right to make its own decisions regarding security.

On Saturday (May 14), Niinistö spoke with Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin. Finland and Russia are neighboring countries and Finnish membership would bring NATO closer to Russian territory. In February, Putin cited the potential expansion of NATO as one of the reasons for starting what he calls “special military operation” in Ukraine.

To Niinistö, the Russian president said that “abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, as there are no threats to Finland’s security”.

Finland announced its intention to join NATO on Thursday (12.May) and said that the final decision would be communicated this weekend.

“A lot has happened. This is a historic day. A new era is opening”, said Niinistö this Sunday. “I would like to pay particular attention to the functioning of democracy in Finland. I am referring to the Finnish people with their opinions, political parties, government, Parliament. Together they gave a test of the strength of democracy.”

At the end of April, Finland and Sweden agreed to send orders to NATO simultaneously. In a statement issued on the 5th, the Finnish government said it needed time to listen to Parliament and the population. On Friday (13.May), Sweden indicated that it would also apply for membership.

“A protected Finland is being born as part of a stable, strong and responsible Nordic region. We get security and share it”, said the Finnish president.

In February, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that a possible Finnish entry into NATO “would have serious military and political repercussions”. Shortly after Thursday’s announcement, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovsaid that Finnish accession is “definitely” a direct threat to the Russians.