All border posts between Russia and Finland will remain closed for at least two weeks starting Thursday. The decision was announced by the Finnish Government this Tuesday, November 28, to regulate the increase in arrivals of asylum seekers, amid complaints from Finland of “Russian interference.”

After having closed all but one of its border posts with Russia last week, Finland will close the last of them, Raja-Joosep, located in the Arctic, on Thursday, the Government announced this Tuesday, November 28. The country is trying to stop the exceptionally high flow of asylum seekers from Russia.

Some 900 asylum seekers from African and Middle Eastern countries such as Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen entered Finland from Russia in November. This figure is thirty times higher than the usual figure.

Only freight trains will be able to pass between the two countries, the Finnish Border Guard said. Those who wish to apply for asylum will be able to do so arriving by boat or plane, the Finnish Government reported on Tuesday.

‘Russian interference’?

According to the Finnish Government, the closure of this border post is a “necessary and proportionate” measure since the increase in refugees on this border is due to a “hybrid attack” by Moscow that would seek to destabilize the country after its recent entry into NATO. in April.

In fact, Moscow had said that Finland’s entry into NATO would be a “mistake” and would have consequences for Russian-Finnish relations.

“These are activities of Russian interference and that is something we do not accept,” denounced the Finnish Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo. “Russia has caused this situation and can also put an end to it,” he added, assuring that the country’s intelligence had reported that Russian authorities were helping asylum seekers reach the border.

Migrants arrive with bicycles at the Salla international border crossing in northern Finland on November 23, 2023. via REUTERS – LEHTIKUVA

According to the minister, the ease with which migrants reach the northern border is proof that Russia is involved in this activity. Finland would have seen asylum seekers arriving by bicycle at its Arctic border, leading to the belief that they were helped on the journey.

Finland fears facing a situation similar to that experienced in Poland in 2021, when thousands of migrants arrived at its border with Belarus in what Warsaw denounced as an alleged attempt by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to take advantage of the arrival of migrants to provoke a crisis in the neighboring country.

An “irrational” decision, according to Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandr Grushkó described the Finnish government’s decision to close the border as “irrational.” “We can comment on rational decisions, in which one can look for logic, but the decision (of Finland) is irrational,” said Grushkó, according to the TASS agency.

On November 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov had already said that he “did not accept such accusations” and had denounced a “purely Russophobic stance” of the Finnish authorities.

According to Russia, closing these border posts will lead to the creation of new “dividing lines in Europe” and will cost Finland 3 billion euros.

Is the right to request asylum in danger?

The closure of this last border crossing would make the path even more difficult for those who wish to request asylum.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hands over accession documents to Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, April 4, 2023. © Johanna Geron, AFP

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen of the far-right True Finns party said the border closure had nothing to do with political asylum issues and was only a matter of national security.

“The issue is not the number of refugees arriving, but the reasons behind their arrival,” Rantanen said at a press conference.

The flow of arrivals has greatly reduced since last Friday. This Monday, only three asylum seekers arrived in Finland through Raja-Jooseppi and on Tuesday there were no entries.

With EFE, Reuters and local media