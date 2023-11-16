The strategy already used successfully against Poland appears to be replicating on the Finnish borders. Six months before the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, an unexpected and controlled flow of migrants had put Warsaw’s border control in crisis, triggering a series of illegal (and deadly) pushbacks in the forest on the border with Belarus.

The migrants were literally pushed by the guards of Lukashenko – a very loyal ally of Putin – towards the Polish barriers, in an attempt to destabilize the NATO country and with only one confirmed outcome: the death of hypothermia, infections and injuries of dozens of migrants.

Now history seems to repeat itself: Finland has announced the closure of half of its border crossings with Russia, the latest chapter in the tensions with Moscow that exploded with the war in Ukraine and exacerbated by the Northern European country’s entry into NATO in April. According to Helsinki, Moscow is attempting to destabilize the Scandinavian nation by letting illegal foreigners cross the shared 1,340-kilometer border. An accusation rejected by Russia which, through its embassy, ​​expressed “concern” about the Finnish closures and asked for “clarifications” before deciding on “response measures”.

Russia-Ukraine war, today’s news November 16th

The response from the European Union was not long in coming except with the words of the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who described the ongoing situation as a “shameful exploitation of migrants by Russia”.

According to border guards, Finland has seen an influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and Africa since the end of August, particularly from Iraq, Somalia and Yemen. For this reason, the government “has taken the decision to close the border crossings of Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala on the border between Finland and Russia”, announced Interior Minister Mari Rantanen during a press conference. The closure of the four points on the south-eastern border will take effect at midnight on Saturday and will last until February 18, 2024, while four crossings further north will remain open. Since September, around 280 asylum seekers have shown up at the Finnish-Russian border, according to the Finnish Coast Guard.

But “the problem is not the numbers”, explained the Interior Minister. “This is a case where we have indications and information that people are being manipulated to enter Finland,” which already at the end of 2022 had presented a plan to build a large fence along 200 kilometers of its border. According to Helsinki, Moscow has decided to turn a blind eye to the influx of migrants in retaliation for its entry into NATO and also for the defense cooperation agreement (DCA) it is finalizing with the United States.

The concern over what would appear to be a hybrid attack by Russia did not find Helsinki unprepared: «We expected something like this – said Prime Minister Orpo -. If crossings also occur at other crossings, we will take the necessary measures.”