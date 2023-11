Nuijamaa crossing, in the southern city of Lappeenranta, was one of four closed by the Finnish government this Saturday | Photo: EFE/EPA/LAURI HEINO

The Finnish government closed four border crossings with Russia this Saturday (18), after accusing Moscow of trying to generate a migration crisis with an increasing flow of “citizens from third countries”.

According to information from Reuters, around 300 asylum seekers, most from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, arrived in Finland this week via the border with Russia.

Helsinki claims that this migratory pressure, stimulated by a purposeful relaxation of border controls, is Russia’s response to Finland’s entry into NATO and the announcement of increased cooperation between the Nordic country and the United States in the area of ​​defense.

The Niirala, Vaalimaa, Imatra and Nuijamaa crossings, the busiest on the border between the two countries, were closed. The restrictions will be maintained until February 18, 2024, according to the Finnish Ministry of the Interior.

The Border Guard reported that four other border crossings will remain open, but asylum in the country can only be requested at two of them, in Salla and Vartius, located further north.

In a statement published by the Russian news agency Tass, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Finland’s decision creates “new lines of division in Europe” and that Moscow is expected to announce a response in the coming days.

Finland gave up decades of neutrality and asked last year to join NATO, the Western military alliance, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The accession process was completed in April this year.