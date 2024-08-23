Professor Malinen: Finland needs a new friendship treaty with Russia

Finland needs a new friendship treaty with Russia. This proposal was made by University of Helsinki professor and geopolitical expert Tuomas Malinen on social mediaX (formerly Twitter).

“Our country needs another treaty of friendship and cooperation with Russia, as soon as possible. We need to make sure that the Russian leadership understands that our territory will under no circumstances be used to attack Russia,” the publication says.

In July, the Finnish military conducted exercises near the Russian border, closing the road to the Vaalimaa border checkpoint until early August. In addition, 60 US Marines arrived in Finland to participate in joint training.

Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Nastasin called these exercises part of NATO’s provocations to contain Moscow.